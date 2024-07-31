NG brings unique opportunity to market in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique opportunity has been brought to market in the Derbyshire town of Ilkeston after NG Chartered Surveyors have been instructed to market a one-of-a-kind factory complex.

The site, on Heanor Road in the town, was formerly occupied by sustainable health and beauty pioneer Weleda. The company recently completed the first stage of its relocation to a purpose-built unit on Clowes Developments' Etiquette Park in Ilkeston.

Richard Sutton, Managing Director at NG Chartered Surveyors, said: "Weleda's recent move to Etiquette Park represented a major investment into a more efficient building fit for the 21st Century. Their former premises on Heanor Road provides an interesting opportunity for anyone who could occupy the buildings for an alternative use. Indeed, given the Government's recent commitment to building more houses, it would make a fantastic residential redevelopment site."

The Heanor Road site comprises the main building providing warehouse, production, office, laboratory, administration, pharmacy and retail sales areas and a house - and is now up for sale .

"The former Weleda complex is unlike any other industrial complex in the East Midlands," said Richard Sutton, Managing Director at NG Chartered Surveyors.

He added: "To the right hand elevation of the main building adjacent to the principal car park, is a detached residential house.

"The main building was built by a local philanthropist at the turn of the last century, which was subsequently converted to a school building before being acquired by the Weleda in 1978 for commercial use. The original building has subsequently been comprehensively redeveloped and extended.

"The ground floor of this building is predominantly devoted to the production and storage. The first and second floors of the main building provide mainly cellular office accommodation with laboratory testing areas."