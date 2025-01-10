New Year membership deals offer fitness boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kickstart your fitness journey in 2025 with special New Year offers at leisure centres in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has announced a number of new money-saving deals that will see new and current members, whose membership is due to expire up to 31 March 2025, receive 25% off a new membership that allows them to use facilities at both Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

The first offer will see new, and some existing members, receive a 25% discount on the monthly Active Fitness membership – making it just £24 per month for a 15-month contract that would give them access to state of the art gym equipment, pools, fitness classes, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same discount is also available for people who are looking to pay upfront and save, with a pre-paid membership available for only £264 for a 12-month contract.

Members can use facilities at both Queen's Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre, Staveley

Racket sports memberships have also been reduced to £90, allowing unlimited access to badminton, squash, pickleball and more.

A brand-new flexi membership has been introduced and provides full access to gym equipment, pools, fitness classes, and more without having to sign up to a contract – allowing for full flexibility to suit busy lifestyles. The flexi membership is available for £40 a month, but anyone who joins during January will get the first three months discounted to £30 per month.

All of the offers are available to new members and current members whose contracts are due to expire up to 31 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on how to sign up and take advantage of the offers can be found at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/leisure-offers or by speaking to the reception team at Queen’s Park Sports Centre or the Healthy Living Centre.

Members can use facilities at both Queen's Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre, Staveley

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re really excited to be launching these discounted offers for people who are looking to kickstart their fitness journey in 2025.

“It’s never too late to think about taking up a healthy new hobby or exercise routine to boost both your physical and mental wellbeing and the new year is the perfect time to get started. We understand that the cost of living continues to rise, and we are therefore pleased to be able to offer some discounts that may help our residents to reach their fitness goals.

“As well as welcoming new members to our centres with these great offers, we’re also making the discounts available to any current members who have less than three months left on their current contract, so there really has never been a better time to commit to kickstart your fitness journey whist also taking advantage of these money saving offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our gyms have undergone major refurbishments recently too, with both being transformed and fitted out with brand new Pulse Fitness equipment, so it really is the perfect time to get signed up.”

All memberships are multi-site and can be used at both Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre – allowing members the choice of two locations to help improve their fitness and health.

Active fitness memberships offer unlimited access to two newly refurbished multi-station fitness suites, swimming pools and changing facilities, a daily programme of fitness classes, the health spa and climbing facilities.

Full terms and conditions apply, and can be found at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/leisure-offers. Offers are available until Friday 31 January 2025.

More information about the facilities available can be found at: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure