New Whittington welcomes Viking Independent Funeral Services: Where care meets community

Rev Jo Morris and Phil Tingle

When a loved one dies, it's a time for both grief and honouring their memory. Phil Tingle, a dedicated funeral director, understands this.

That is why, I believe, he has opened Viking Independent Funeral Services in New Whittington, Chesterfield. Viking isn't just a name; it reflects Phil's commitment to guiding families through this challenging journey with warmth and compassion.

Phil, a familiar face for many in Sheffield, brings a wealth of experience and a deeply personal touch to each service. Affordability is important too, and Viking offers dignified funeral options that respect a family’s wishes without the accumulation of additional financial burdens. Because, for Phil, family comes first. Elle Scriven, a local funeral celebrant says, “Absolutely wonderful bloke, caring, empathetic and would look after your loved ones like they’re his own." Viking's website echoes this sentiment: “We are here to help and guide you in difficult times, every step of the way… We are a small village family funeral service with a big commitment to providing affordable funeral services with the highest level of care.”

Phil's dedication extends beyond that of organising funerals of loved ones. He recently hosted a coffee morning in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, highlighting his commitment to the community and giving back. Reverend Jo Morris, Rector of Whittington Church of England, marked the occasion with a beautiful blessing of the funeral chapel.

With Viking Independent Funeral Services, Phil Tingle is helping to build a haven of compassionate support for families during their time of need.