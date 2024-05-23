New website will showcase “Derbyshire on your doorstep”
From farms serving delicious local produce to accessible canal walks, Visit Erewash aims to highlight what there is to do and see on the doorstep and to make it as easy as possible for people to access them.
The website Visit Erewash (www.visit-erewash.co.uk) has gone live today (Friday, May 24) and is part of a wider campaign to attract visitors to the area by creating informative itineraries, interactive maps and profiling the small businesses in the area. It is a result of a successful bid by Erewash Borough Council to the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to attract footfall to the area and support small businesses based there.
Becca Everett, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Community Engagement at Erewash Borough Council said: “This is the first step in a really exciting project to put rural Erewash on the map.
“We have carried out extensive research with residents in the Long Eaton, Ilkeston and Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire borders to find out their attitudes to rural Erewash and have addressed them by pulling together everything they need to know in one place.”
Among the reasons people gave for not visiting Erewash was not knowing where to go and accessibility when they get there. The campaign has addressed that by creating itineraries specifically for families, rainy days and for those needing easier access. There are also ideas for those wanting a bigger adventure.
Cllr Everett added: “We know that most people travel to the area by car but are concerned that they don’t know where to park, so we have included all those smaller details to ensure that Erewash is available and accessible for all, no matter their age, ability or interests.
For more information and to view the itineraries, as well as information on things to do and businesses in Erewash, visit www.visit-erewash.co.uk
Or, join in and follow along using the hashtag #ourerewash
Five fun (and free to enter) family attractions in Erewash to visit this May half-term:
Straw’s Bridge Nature Reserve
With free parking and three lakes, Straw’s Bridge Nature Reserve is the perfect place for a family-friendly bike ride and a picnic this half-term.
Bluebell Dairy
If luxury dairy ice cream on a hot day is not enough to tempt you to visit Bluebell Dairy, then the tea room, animals and play area definitely will.
The Hermit Cave, Dale Abbey
The Hermitage near Dale Abbey dates back to the 12th Century and is cut into the sandstone rock. It is a fantastic place for children to let their imaginations run wild.
Bennerley Viaduct
Step into rural Erewash’s industrial past with a walk or cycle across the “Iron Giant” - Bennerley Viaduct where you can stop and marvel at Erewash from 20 metres above the ground
The Erewash Canal
Covering 11.5 miles from Trent Lock to Langley Mills, there are plenty of places to access the canal path and lots to see, from boats and bikes and mini-bug hunts to wildlife watching.