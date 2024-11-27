New trade waste service at two of Derbyshire's recycling centres

Small businesses and independent traders in Derbyshire are set to benefit from a new trade waste scheme introduced at two of Derbyshire County Council’s household waste recycling centres.

The new service is up and running at recycling centres in Stonegravels (Chesterfield) and Ashbourne from 8.30am to 9.30am and 5pm to 6pm daily, when the facilities will be closed to the public.

Traders are charged to dispose of their trade waste according to the type of waste and its weight which will be checked on a weighbridge. Payment will be by card only.

Registration will be required to use this service and traders must register on our website: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trade-waste before they visit.

Traders should also check they have the correct documentation to transport waste. If not they can register or renew on the Government’s website at https://www.gov.uk/register-renew-waste-carrier-broker-dealer-england

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said: “This new service offers a simple, flexible and cost-effective way to dispose of business waste and is open to all businesses in Derbyshire.

“It has many advantages for our traders including no need for contracts, no minimum weights and competitive disposal costs.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this service for a modest fee to support our small business community.”

The types of trade waste that can be accepted are upholstered seating, wood waste, green waste, plasterboard, hardcore and other such as car tyres, fridges and televisions.

Information on the charges and the full terms and conditions can be found by visiting: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trade-waste