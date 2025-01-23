Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Derbyshire County Council’s popular Shipley Country Park will soon be able to sample delights from a new café opening up in the Visitor Centre this spring.

Derbyshire-based catering business Blueberry is about to start work refurbishing the café space at the centre, off Slack Lane, Heanor, with a view to opening the doors to ‘Bluebell Café’ in March.

Located next to the main car park, Bluebell Café will arrive hot on the heels of Barefeet Lodge Tea Rooms, which opened-up in the picturesque setting of Derby Lodge in the Shipley Wood area of the park in November.

Blueberry bring a wealth of experience of running cafes in countryside locations elsewhere in Derbyshire in Castleton, Miller's Dale and Parsley Hay as well as in Matlock and Chesterfield. And they have already begun advertising in the Heanor and Ilkeston area for staff, with plans to recruit to more than 10 full and part-time roles.

Co-owner of Blueberry James Shawe said: “Shipley Country Park is a beautiful place and we can’t wait to open up to provide visitors with great homemade food and refreshments, whatever the weather.

“We’re a friendly, small family business and our investment in the cafe will both modernise the space and develop new services – we’re looking forward to meeting everyone!”

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “We all know the benefits of getting out and about in nature, and with more than 700 acres of beautiful countryside to explore, Shipley Country Park is a real gem all year round.

“With Barefeet Lodge up and running and The Bluebell Café on the way, we hope visitors will enjoy relaxing with a cup of tea or coffee, join friends for lunch or pause for a mid-walk pit stop as they explore the park.”

For more information about Shipley Country Park visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/shipley