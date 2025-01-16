New study names Chesterfield one of the top 20 greenest places to live in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield has been named one of the top 20 greenest places to live in the UK – thanks to its access to outdoor spaces and environmental practices.

The study – by travel company HolidayCars.com – scored the town across various categories, including pollution levels, community engagement in sustainability and green spaces.

Chesterfield scored highly after a 2024 study by Eurocell which found it the UK’s best town for access to green spaces, with 95 per cent of homes and flats having private outdoor space, with an average size of 249.7m².

HolidayCars.com rated Chesterfield among the greenest areas by virtue of Queen’s Park’s Green Flag Award – which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and sets the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The town is punching above it weight when it comes to green transport – with a new dedicated cycle route linking Staveley with Markham Vale Business Park and the ongoing Staveley Canal restoration hailed as “new way for people to walk and cycle”, enabling workers to leave their cars at home.

Chesterfield is surrounded by the woodland walks and diverse habitats of the Peak District alongside its numerous parks and gardens – including Holmebrook Valley Country Park and Linacre Reservoir.

In terms of carbon reduction, Chesterfield Borough Council’s climate change plans have led to a reduction in the organisation’s emissions by about one third since 2019.

Actions include a £13.7m programme of carbon emission reduction improvements to council homes and roughly £1.5 million of funding dedicated to improving the energy rating of private rented sector and privately owned homes with energy ratings of D or below.

Rated 15th place out of 20, Chesterfield bested Randalstown, Northern Ireland, which won the prestigious award of the Best Kept Town across the island of Ireland in 2024 but was pipped by Milton Keynes, Newport in Wales and Cambridge around the mid-place and lower spots.