New rural neighbourhood in Pilsley is set to welcome final residents as development sells out

A stunning new development of two, three and four-bedroom homes has completed its final sale this month. The concluding set of keys is due to be handed over to excited residents at The Hedgerows at Pilsley near Chesterfield, with UK based NHQB-registered home builder Forge New Homes delighted to complete on its inaugural housing development.

The Hedgerows was created to provide a modern community nestled within the beautiful Derbyshire countryside, yet just a stone’s throw from the busy market town of Chesterfield with all its popular attractions and conveniences. Boasting 98 mixed tenure homes over a generous 7.66 acre plot, The Hedgerows has welcomed a wide range of residents’ keen to embrace a rural, yet community led place to live.

The new homes sit within an already established community located next to the local cricket club and with other local amenities, including a pharmacy, a primary school, village shop, pub, church and restaurants close by. It also benefits from excellent accessibility with Chesterfield train station just seven miles away, and M1 motorway links easily accessed.

Toby Brown, Head of Sales at Forge New Homes, said: “We are delighted to share that The Hedgerows has sold out. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this development and meet so many fabulous residents that now call our vision home. Our aim was to create a brilliant neighbourhood – and the variety of homes we’ve created have ensured a mixed community of all ages and backgrounds.

“Our offerings – which now include homes in areas such as Bolsover, Waverley and Beckingham - appeal to the budgets and lifestyles of many who are looking for a choice of high-quality homes set within excellent locations. We strive to create properties that feel like home from the very start.”

Forge worked in partnership with main contractor Caddick, with this scheme being the first of many community-focused projects planned for local people over the coming years.

Throughout the scheme, Caddick and Forge New Homes worked together to invest in the local community, with four apprentices welcomed to site, with 42% of the supply chain sourced within a 30-mile radius of the project.

Forming part of Caddick’s wider community commitments with Forge New Homes, the team donated to Pilsley Community Football Club for sports equipment and football jackets. The team also donated a bug hotel for the nature-loving children at Pilsley Primary School.

Toby concluded: “We’re incredibly proud to complete the final sale here at The Hedgerows at Pilsley. Although the setting is undeniably beautiful, it’s the joining of the new and existing community here which makes it a place where people can truly make a home.”