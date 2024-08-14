New resident Sylvia shines as “Star of the Month” at Chesterfield care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new resident at a Chesterfield care home has been given the “Star of the Month” staff award after supporting the home manager in her duties.

When Sylvia Osborne, 84, moved to Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, in mid-July, she immediately took it upon herself to start helping staff.

Every morning at 7.30am, she waits at home manager Cathy Shaw’s office to offer her services, joining Cathy on her daily rounds, with observations and checking the rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her favourite role is helping new arrivals to settle in, showing them around, introducing them to staff and other residents, and ensuring they have someone to talk to.

Holmewood Care Home manager Cathy Shaw (left) and resident Sylvia Osborne, 84.

She said: “I like helping the manager because she is very thoughtful towards me and other residents living here.

“My favourite job is helping new people coming into the home to settle in and make them feel welcome.

“The main thing I like to do is help other residents that live here, making sure they have a friend and someone they can talk to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three weeks of support, Cathy called a staff meeting and asked Sylvia to lead, when they surprised her with “Star of the Month” – an award usually reserved for staff members.

Holmewood Care Home resident Sylvia Osborne, 84.

Sylvia said: “When I received Star of the Month, I felt so overwhelmed and had tears of happiness. I don't help out for the praise; I help out because I care.”

Originally from Matlock, Sylvia also enjoys embroidery and sewing. She has worked as a shop assistant in a petrol station, a gift shop, pharmacy, newsagents, and as a cleaner and silver service waitress at Matlock Town Hall.

Her daughter, Sue Richardson said: “Mum had several different jobs over the years. She likes to be useful, always helping others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy said: “Since day one, Sylvia has been a great help to everyone at Holmewood Care Home – most importantly her fellow residents.

“She selflessly offers her time to support new residents moving into the care home, ensuring they feel welcomed. And she has been great company for me on my daily rounds.

“We decided to surprise Sylvia with our Star of the Month award as a thank you for all her support. We all agreed the award was very much deserved. Well done, Sylvia.”