New research reveals almost half of East Midlands workers want more flexibility at work

As parents across Chesterfield plan ways to keep their children active and entertained during the school holidays, new research reveals that almost one in three working East Midlands parents would consider term-time only working to improve work/life balance.

A YouGov poll commissioned by Amazon, reveals almost half (45%) of working parents in the East Midlands want more flexibility in their jobs, while almost a third (30%) of parents in the East Midlands said they would consider switching to a term-time contract.

Furthermore, 50% of those questioned in the East Midlands say their current employer offers no opportunity to work flexibly at all.

The survey follows a recent expansion of Amazon’s own ground-breaking term-time working option which aims to help employees and their families. The flexibility guarantees time off during the summer, Christmas and Easter school holidays for parents, grandparents and guardians of school-age children.

Launched as a response to employee feedback, term-time working is now available to thousands of people across Amazon’s operations network following a pilot in the company’s larger fulfilment centres to understand how the option could better support families during school holidays.

The company also recently introduced Amazon Anytime; a flexible part-time contract for a minimum of 80 hours a month, which lets employees pick and mix the shifts which suit their needs - part-day or full-day, day or night, weekday or weekend.

The new survey also reveals almost three quarters (70%) of working parents in the East Midlands say flexible working is a priority when thinking about their next job. The study also shows that a better work-life balance (59%) and less commuting (43%) are the top perceived benefits of flexibility for working parents in the East Midlands

Andrew Orgill lives in Creswell and works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield. He began working at Amazon three years ago, after working as a project manager for a learning centre in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Andrew returned to the UK after his family was separated for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When he returned, he found he was often ordering from Amazon, and decided he’d like to work there.

Speaking on his experience at Amazon, Andrew said: “I’ve been a very happy Amazonian. Amazon is a very caring organisation that looks out for its employees, especially in terms of safety. It’s great to be taken care of by my employer.”

“When you order something on Amazon, it’s on your doorstep within 24 hours – we work quickly for customers, because we really care about our customers. That’s always really impressed me about Amazon.”

When Andrew heard Amazon was introducing term-time contracts, he decided to apply for one to help look after his grandchildren. He explained: “My stepdaughter, who was living with us at the time I heard about the contracts, had just lost her young husband to cancer, leaving her without a husband and her two young children without a father.”

“Since my son-in-law passed away quite quickly, my stepdaughter is having to deal with a lot. While she’s dealing with that, I’m helping as much as I can. I’m essentially being ‘dad’ to the grandchildren while they haven’t got one. The term-time contract enables me to have that closer relationship with my grandkids, which I’m so grateful for.”

“My eldest grandchild is 16 – so I’m not really looking after her! Her two siblings are eight and four. My contract takes away any anxiety around taking time off during Amazon’s busy periods and allows me to plan effectively to make the most of my time with them.”

This summer, Andrew, his wife, stepdaughter and grandchildren plan to go on a tour around Europe in their new, rather large, car. He added: “At the end of July we are going to tour through France, into Switzerland and to the northern part of Italy. I’m also planning to teach my grandson how to play his new piano over the summer – I’m grateful that my contract makes this possible.”

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK Country Manager, said: “These findings clearly demonstrate the huge importance of workplace flexibility, and why it matters so much to employees in Chesterfield and across the UK. At Amazon, we’re always listening to our employees and innovating for our people, and we’re delighted to offer these ground-breaking contracts to help provide employees and their families more flexible options.

“We have a variety of different full-time and part-time contracts, and we’ve also provided a four-day working week for our fulfilment centre employees for many years. Term-time working and Amazon Anytime are examples of how we continue to use feedback to support our people, help with childcare needs, and give families more time together.”

Amazon employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s pioneering Career Choice programme, which pre-pays up to 95% of costs for nationally accredited courses in high-demand fields (up to £8,000 over four years), regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment are provided for Amazon employees. The roles pay a minimum of £12.30 per hour depending on location, as well as up to £33,500 a year for degree-level apprenticeships. All employees can also benefit from a package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount – which combined are worth thousands annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2024’ by the Top Employer Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a second consecutive year.

Amazon was also recently ranked first in the top 50 employers of veterans in the UK by the GREAT British Employers of Veterans, a comprehensive benchmark of the leading companies that employ veterans.