New registered manager for Chesterfield specialist care homes

Milewood has appointed Danielle Thurman as registered manager for Oakwood House, Cedar Lodge, and Beechwood House, three residential care properties in Chesterfield.

With over 20 years of experience in the health and social care sector, Danielle brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to her new role, aligning with Milewood’s commitment to delivering high-quality care and support to individuals with complex needs.

Danielle’s career in health and social care began as a care assistant, a role that sparked her passion for making a meaningful impact on the lives of others. Her career progression within specialist care settings in the East Midlands spanned 18 years, where she has developed her skills, receiving numerous promotions. Most recently, she undertook consultancy work in turnaround management, reinforcing her strong foundation in governance and operational oversight. Danielle holds an NVQ Level 5 in Higher Leadership Management for Adult Social Care and Children Services, reflecting her commitment to leadership and continuous professional development.

In her new position, Danielle’s responsibilities are wide-ranging, encompassing governance and safeguarding in line with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards, ensuring compliance, and managing both staff teams and individual performance.

A key focus of Danielle’s approach is creating care plans and risk assessments that support the unique needs of each resident, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives. She explains, “My ethos within my work is to ensure my residents have the best of the best, a high-quality lifestyle that promotes their independence and is enriched by their hopes, dreams, and goals.”

Danielle chose Milewood due to its shared values of respect, transparency, and a commitment to enriching the lives of individuals receiving care. “Milewood’s core principles are what I would want to receive if I was receiving support or if my family was. I am excited about the journey Milewood is on with the new and exciting changes happening,” Danielle shared.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to the Milewood family. Her extensive experience, dedication, and approach to providing compassionate, high-standard care align perfectly with Milewood’s vision for our residents’ well-being and independence.”