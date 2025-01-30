New purpose built EMI care home coming soon to Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspire Health and Care is excited to announce the upcoming opening of Bramble House, formerly Elmwood House, in Hollingwood, Chesterfield. The facility is set to open by Summer 2025, providing specialist Elderly Mental Illness care and support for those in need.

This new facility is designed specifically to support individuals aged 50 and above who are living with severe or enduring mental health conditions that require more intensive care than what home care can offer. The facility will support a diverse range of residents, including those with dementia and various mental health conditions. The purpose-built layout will feature dedicated wings to ensure that each resident receives the care and attention they need.

The redevelopment will include the addition of 55 en-suite bedrooms, offering a modern, comfortable environment that prioritises resident well-being, dignity, and social connection. With spacious communal areas, the home will encourage social engagement, while also offering expert care for elderly individuals facing mental health challenges and neurological conditions.

The modernised design will feature a sleek combination of standing seam metal and Rockpanel cladding, enhancing the building's energy efficiency through a highly efficient thermal envelope while also creating a unique modern aesthetic that retains a connection to traditional architecture.

Ivan Bakaltchev, Managing Director of Aspire Health and Care, highlighted the critical need for such specialised services: "We believe that the significant gap in the provision of specialised Elderly Mental Illness (EMI) care is primarily due to the limitations of mental health training in generic elderly residential care homes. While staff at these facilities typically receive basic training, they are often not equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively support individuals with enduring mental illnesses. By focusing on mental health and providing tailored support, we are committed to improving the quality of life for elderly individuals facing mental health challenges and ensuring they receive the compassionate, person-centred care they deserve."

Chesterfield has been identified as one of the most stressed places in England, with factors such as low median pay and health issues contributing to the community’s challenges. This underscores the importance of accessible mental health services for the elderly population in the area.

Aspire Health and Care’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for older adults by offering a nurturing environment that prioritises mental health, dignity, and respect, enabling each resident to thrive and maintain their independence. The residential programmes are designed to integrate therapeutic support and recreational engagement, fostering an environment that promotes ongoing recovery. Personalised coping strategies empower residents to manage their mental health effectively. Ultimately, the goal is to instil the confidence and skills necessary for residents to live as independently as possible while enjoying a fulfilling and enriching life.

Aspire Health and Care is committed to bridging the gap in EMI care by providing specialised services that address the unique needs of elderly individuals with mental health conditions. The new Chesterfield facility represents a significant step forward in delivering compassionate, expert care to this underserved population.