New proposals to be considered for day and residential care in Derbyshire following public consultation

New proposals for the future of council-run residential care and day services for older people are due to be considered by Derbyshire County Council following a public consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals for a new model of care – outlined in a report due to be discussed by the council’s Cabinet on Thursday, November 14 – support the council’s intention to create a sustainable service focusing on:

Specialist services for people with dementia and their carers, offering long-term residential care and flexible day and overnight breaks to support carers.

Greater integration with health partners to provide short-term reablement and assessment services to support timely discharge from hospital, prevent unplanned hospital admissions and reduce the risk of readmission, thereby helping people stay at home for as long as they can.

Moving from mixed model care homes, where both long-term and short-term residents are cared for, to single model care homes, focusing on either providing support to people with dementia and their carers or on providing short-term reablement and assessment care, creating a more effective and efficient service.

Cabinet is due to consider the report which outlines the approach following feedback given during the consultation, including from NHS partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Members will be told of the continuing backdrop of financial pressures faced by the authority which is one of the largest local authority providers of residential care in the country.

Budget pressures include an increased demand for adult and children’s social care and higher prices for fuel, energy and materials.

They will also hear of the increasing need for specialist services for the growing number of older people in Derbyshire with dementia and their carers.

More than 1,700 people responded to the public consultation with two options for the future delivery of council-run residential care homes and day opportunities for older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “All the research shows that people want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible which has led to a decline in demand for traditional residential care.

“There’s also a growing number of people living with dementia, often supported by family carers or friends who work hard to look after them.

“Carers have told us they need consistent and regular support so we need to focus our resources on having the right options to support them. This includes long-term specialist dementia care coupled with respite day and night breaks.

“By refocusing our services, to create wraparound care for those with dementia and their carers, we can help even more Derbyshire residents live the life they want, in their communities, in familiar places among family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet will be told that often people stay in hospital longer than is ideal and that the new model of care would involve closer integration with health partners to create a more effective and efficient assessment and rehabilitation service, subject to Cabinet agreeing to further public consultation.

Currently, the council has 78 community support beds – beds jointly operated with health – in five county council-run care homes that also have long-term residents.

Community support beds (CSB) support discharge from hospital by giving people a short period of rehabilitation before returning home. They’re also used to help avoid hospital admission, supporting Derbyshire residents to recover, rehabilitate and return home.

As part of the service redesign, Cabinet will be asked to agree to consult on proposals that could give the council the option to move to a single model of care offering community support beds only in some settings, to help to improve flow through the health and care system and support people to stay at home. Other settings would be dedicated exclusively to specialist long-term residential, overnight respite care and day opportunities for people with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Hoy added: “Supporting the health and care system through closer working with health partners is vital if we’re to help even more people remain at home.

“Community support beds – usually known as hospital discharge beds - are a vital part of ensuring people don’t stay in hospital longer than they need to or are admitted when a short period of rest and rehabilitation in a community support bed would help them to stay at home for longer.

“There are also benefits to single-model care services, both in terms of staffing and increased effectiveness.

“By creating a new model of in-house care we can create a sustainable service helping people who need us most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is proposing to cease to operate and offer for sale Briar Close, Castle Court, The Grange, Lacemaker Court, The Leys, New Bassett House, Rowthorne and Thomas Colledge.

To support the flow through the care system and help more people to live at home for longer, it is proposed that Bennerley would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed to be used exclusively for community support beds for short-term reablement and assessment.

Three day centres in the community would remain open: Eccles Fold, Shirevale and Hasland.

Of the remaining residential care homes, the council is proposing to further publicly consult on proposed changes that, if implemented, would enable a move towards a single operating model of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two options within the proposed consultation outline the following alternative options for the future use of the remaining residential care homes. Under Option 1, four homes would operate as specialist dementia care homes - Florence Shipley, Meadow View, Oaklands and Whitestones - with all except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Under Option 2, two homes would operate as specialist dementia care homes – Florence Shipley and Whitestones – with Meadow View and Oaklands adopting a mixed care model.

Under both options, Ada Belfield, Staveley and Thomas Fields would cease to operate long-term residential and overnight respite care, with Staveley and Thomas Fields being potentially repurposed, alongside Bennerley, for hospital discharge beds (CSB) only, to support the health and care system.

Another consultation is proposed around closer integration with health partners to focus on reablement to help people remain independent at home for as long as they can. Working in a more joined-up way between health and social care would provide more effective and efficient support for people in Derbyshire, the report states.

A copy of the Cabinet report can be found on the county council’s website Agenda for Cabinet on Thursday, November 14, 2pm - Derbyshire County Council.

x