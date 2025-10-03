New operator for Crich bus services

Community Matters

High Peak Buses will be the operator of several bus services from 6 October 2025, following a procurement exercise run by Derbyshire County Council.

The services – bus numbers 140, 141, 142, 143, 143a and the 319, operate in and around Crich and connect local people with several schools, and larger towns for shopping and employment.

The buses were previously run by Stagecoach, but following a competitive procurement exercise will now be run by High Peak Buses, trading as Hulleys by High Peak Buses, with the county council providing the funding.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “We know that many local people rely on these services and are pleased that we have been able to award a contract to High Peak Buses for them to run on our behalf.

“The services enable children to get to school, as the services go to Belper School, David Nieper Academy in Alfreton, Highfields School in Matlock and Swanwick Hall School.

“They also make sure that people can get to health appointments, work and larger towns to do their shopping.

“The new operator starts on 6 October, and anyone using the buses should not notice any change in the service, as the timetables will stay the same.”

High Peak Buses have bought 4 new buses to run their new service on behalf of the council.