New mural brings joy to Derbyshire care service

A clinical space in a Chesterfield care service has been transformed into a vibrant and eye-catching area following a visit from a local artist.

Cygnet Acer Clinic, located on Worksop Road, is a 28-bed service for women with personality disorders, complex needs or acute mental health needs, run by Cygnet Health Care.

Patients at the Derbyshire service asked in a community meeting for the visitors’ area to be brightened up and called on the help of local artist Anna Wheelhouse to achieve this.

At the patients’ request, Anna created a jungle-themed mural with a pastel colour scheme. The once clinical-looking area is now bright and welcoming with various animals painted on the wall.

Anna Wheelhouse celebrated her new mural at Cygnet Acer Clinic.

Kimberley Mullen, Cygnet Acer Clinic Hospital Manager, said: “The patients absolutely love the mural. It makes the environment feel nicer as it is so eye-catching and visually appealing.

“We have had some patients call it a nice distraction and lots say it makes them happy and brings them joy. The visitors’ room is now a much brighter and more inviting place.

“It was great that the patients could come up with their own ideas and discuss this together before putting their idea to Anna, who then came up with this fabulous design. Patients felt like their input was really valued and now this idea is permanently commemorated on the wall to greet all visitors.

“Everyone here at Cygnet Acer Clinic is grateful to Anna for doing an amazing job at making their vision come to life.”

Anna has previously created murals at other Cygnet Group sites, such as fellow Derbyshire-based services Cygnet Views and Cygnet Hospital Derby.

The local artist said: “I really enjoy painting murals in Cygnet Health Care hospitals and services, so when Cygnet Acer Clinic contacted me requesting a mural, I had to do it.

“Seeing the reaction of the patients was lovely as they were really happy and really pleased with it. I was also happy to create something chosen by the patients. I’m hoping to visit a few services soon as more Cygnet sites have enquired about murals.

“Murals are great for enhancing patient wellbeing in my opinion as they create a calming atmosphere and reduce anxiety and stress for both patients and staff. I’m very pleased to hear the patients and staff love it.”