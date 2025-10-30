New measures to protect birds from Avian Flu in force from today

New housing measures to protect birds from avian flu have come into force today (Thursday, October 30) across the whole of Derbyshire.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which includes the new housing measures, was introduced by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (part of DEFRA) just after midnight and is in response to increased cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (commonly known as bird flu) in wild birds and new cases in poultry and kept birds, coupled with heightened risk levels.

There are currently no confirmed cases of bird flu in Derbyshire, although suspected cases are being investigated among wild waterfowl at Derbyshire County Council-run Elvaston Castle Country Park. These suspected cases have been reported to DEFRA and while investigations continue, precautionary measures have been put in place, including fencing off some areas of the park and putting up visitor information signs.

To mitigate the risk of bird flu outbreaks, the county council’s trading standards team are urging keepers of birds to follow the new housing measures.

The new measures apply to keepers who have more than 50 birds, and those that sell or give away eggs or poultry products, due to the increased biosecurity risk that comes with trading these products such as vehicle movements. The measures do not apply to hobby bird keepers.

Bird keepers are encouraged to take action now to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading and be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep birds safe. They can also read further advice here.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) also remains in force across the entirety of Great Britain to mitigate the risk of outbreaks of the disease. This requires taking enhanced biosecurity measures such as reporting of changes in egg production, mandatory record keeping, disinfecting footwear, and cleansing and disinfecting housing and concrete walkways on a continuous basis.

The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from bird flu.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for health and communities Councillor Dawn Abbott said: “We are urging all keepers of birds to be extra vigilant and follow the strict measures in place.

“Our trading standards team are especially urging keepers of more than 50 birds or those who keep poultry and give away or sell eggs or other poultry products to put housing measures in place straight away to ensure they abide by the new rules. Everyone needs to do all they can as the results can be devastating for poultry farmers and cause serious welfare issues for the birds in their care.”

The current risk to human health remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remains vigilant for any evidence of changing levels of risk and is keeping this under constant review.

The housing measures and AIPZ will be in place until further notice. It will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.