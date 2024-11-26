New look for Clay Cross Foodbank

Shoppers at Tesco in Clay Cross will be the first to see the new logo for Clay Cross Foodbank this weekend when the annual Winter Food Collection takes place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the new look – designed following the rebranding of the partner organisation Trussel – comes as the foodbank gears up to help more and more families facing food poverty.

Volunteers at Tesco will be asking shoppers to help put food on the table this Christmas for North Derbyshire’s most vulnerable local people hit by the increasing cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently the foodbank is short of chocolate or sweets, long life fruit juice, uht milk, tinned fruit, biscuits, tinned soup, pasta sauce, jam, tinned tomatoes, tinned rice pudding, tinned meat and fish.

Kay, Angela and Jennie in the new branding get ready to collect for Christmas

The collection will take place in store on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 28 to 30 from 9pm to 4pm, when volunteers will be happy to accept any donations of food or gifts.

Since Clay Cross Foodbank was established 12 years ago, it has fed in excess of 30,000 people including 12,00 children.