New look for Clay Cross Foodbank
The launch of the new look – designed following the rebranding of the partner organisation Trussel – comes as the foodbank gears up to help more and more families facing food poverty.
Volunteers at Tesco will be asking shoppers to help put food on the table this Christmas for North Derbyshire’s most vulnerable local people hit by the increasing cost of living.
Currently the foodbank is short of chocolate or sweets, long life fruit juice, uht milk, tinned fruit, biscuits, tinned soup, pasta sauce, jam, tinned tomatoes, tinned rice pudding, tinned meat and fish.
The collection will take place in store on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 28 to 30 from 9pm to 4pm, when volunteers will be happy to accept any donations of food or gifts.
Since Clay Cross Foodbank was established 12 years ago, it has fed in excess of 30,000 people including 12,00 children.