New look at plans to turn Derbyshire council HQ into hotel - as public invited to come and find out more

Derbyshire County Council is inviting local people to find out more about plans to transform County Hall and the Winter Gardens in Matlock at two drop-in events planned for early February.

The council is proposing to return the main building to its original use as a hotel, build a more sustainable building for the council onsite and is looking at a variety of other new uses for the rest of the buildings to support the community and local economy.

The plans are the culmination of extensive work to understand how the existing buildings can be used to their full potential, following a move by the council to more hybrid working practices, which has led to the buildings becoming underused.

County Hall started life as Smedley’s Hydro, and for many years hosted people who visited Matlock to take the waters and take part in a range of treatments. The council is hoping that much of this history will be brought back to life with the plans for the building.

County Hall Winter Gardens - what it could look like in the future

The council’s plans to restore and re-purpose the historic building will hopefully deliver a range of new uses, including a world-class hotel and venue, space for local businesses and community uses, new homes and a new, more sustainable and cost-efficient building for the council.

The council has been working with local stakeholders since 2022 and has also sought expressions of interest from developers, hotel operators and investors to feed into the realisation of the vision.

Derbyshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “We have a unique opportunity to restore this beautiful local landmark and return it to its original purpose as a hotel, and by doing so, support our community by growing the local economy, delivering new homes and generating jobs.

“We want to turn County Hall back to Smedley’s Hydro, which was the original name of the buildings.

“We’ve been working with local stakeholders and now wish to share the plans with the local community. This is an exciting time, with a real opportunity to completely rethink how we use the building to safeguard its future and reduce the operating costs of the council.”

Community drop-in events will be held at County Hall over the weekend of the 7 and 8 February with an opportunity for local residents to view information on the plans and leave their comments. The events are planned for:

· Friday 7 February: 4pm - 7.30pm

· Saturday 8 February: 10am - 2pm

Further information can be found on the council’s website – derbyshire.gov.uk/countyhallplans