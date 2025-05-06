New Local Plan: Shaping the future of NE Derbyshire
This comprehensive plan will identify land for specific uses, including housing and employment, while addressing critical issues such as the environment, access to services and facilities, and providing a foundation for planning application decisions.
At this initial stage, the council is looking to engage with the community in meaningful conversations about the places people live, work, and visit within the district.
Feedback on a range of topics will play a crucial role in shaping the vision for the Local Plan, identifying key issues, and developing strategies to tackle them.
North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said, “It's essential that we listen to as many voices as possible to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ideas that people have for how the district can change in a way that positively meets the needs of all of our communities.”
“The Local Plan is a vitally important document that will determine how we develop the district over the next few decades and want everyone to contribute to this, which is why we have created these opportunities (online survey and drop in events) for people to do just that.
“Hearing the voices of our young people is equally important – we invite you to not only consider current needs but also to think about what will be best for the future of our area – the amenities and developments your family will benefit from in the long term.
“Your input will help us create a plan that meets the diverse needs and desires of everyone in the community, including tackling the shortage of affordable housing but also how we improve the quality of open space and tackle the challenges around the infrastructure needed to support growth.”
How to Get Involved
Option One: Drop-In Sessions
Attend one of the eight drop-in sessions held across NE Derbyshire. These sessions are designed for you to share your thoughts and insights in person. The locations and dates for the drop-in sessions are listed below. All events will address the same issues, so you can choose the one that suits you best.
Location Date Time
Killamarsh Parish Suite Attached to: Killamarsh Active Centre Stanley Street Derbyshire S21 1EL Tuesday, 6th May 10am to 1pm
Dronfield Hall Barn High Street Dronfield S18 1PX Tuesday, 6th May 3pm to 7pm
The Arkwright Centre Hardwick Drive Arkwright Town Chesterfield S44 5BS Wednesday, 7th May 10am to 1pm
Ashover Parish Hall Events Centre Milken Lane Ashover S45 0BA Wednesday, 7th May 3pm to 7pm
North Wingfield Community Centre White Leas Avenue North Wingfield Chesterfield Derbyshire S42 5PW Thursday, 8th May 10am to 1pm
Coney Green Business Centre Wingfield View Clay Cross Chesterfield S45 9JW Thursday, 8th May 4pm to 7pm
Shirland Village Hall Main Road Shirland Alfreton Derbyshire DE55 6BB Friday, 9th of May 10am to 1pm
Eckington Civic Centre The Bluebell Room Market Street Eckington S21 4JG Saturday, 10th May 11am – 4pm
Option Two: Online Survey
Complete our online survey, which will be available from 2 May to 19 May 2025.
Younger People's Survey
We are particularly passionate about ensuring that younger people's voices are heard. A dedicated survey for young people will also be available online from 2 May to 19 May 2025. https://app.keysurvey.co.uk/f/41776107/26ac/