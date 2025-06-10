Ryan has been crowned New Houghton’s Slimming World Man of the Year 2025. The Man of the Year competition recognises the most inspiring male slimmers across the UK and Ireland. Winners are voted for by their fellow group members for their incredible dedication and inspiring transformation.

Ryan joined the 7:30am New Houghton Slimming World group in February 2025 losing over 2 and a half stone after deciding it was time to take control of his health.

He says: “I struggled to see myself as anything but a mess, I was bullied when I was younger about my weight, and this made me struggle with confidence. Now, my confidence is improving as I can see the weight is coming off nicely. I have dropped two jeans sizes and I am fitting in clothes I haven’t been able to fit in for years.

I knew I had to make a change, and I found Marissa’s group on Facebook. From the moment I walked into the group, I felt welcome and supported.” Ryan says being part of a Slimming World group was a game-changer: “I’ll be honest, I was nervous about walking through those doors the first time. But we all get on and have fun, all support each other so much. We share food ideas and tips, and I feel so much more confident losing weight with others around me.”

“What really surprised me was how much I could still eat, and it was real, hearty food. I love making fakeaways like chicken kebabs, stir fry, steak dinners. I also love cooking in my lorry too when I’m away from home.” Ryan also said “I have even started walking more as I have more energy. I achieved my Bronze Body Magic award and now working towards my Silver Body Magic”

Slimming World Consultant Marissa who runs the New Houghton group, says: “We’re all so proud of Ryan, he is a real inspiration - Not just because of the amount of weight he’s lost, but because of his positive attitudes, commitment and how encouraging he is to everyone else in group. Ryan is proof that Slimming World works just as well for men as it does for women, and that no one is ever on their own. Our group is full of support, laughter and shared success - and he plays a big part in group.”

If you’re inspired by Ryan story and thinking of starting your own weight loss journey, New Houghton Slimming World group meets every Saturday at 7:30am and 9:00am at New Houghton Community Centre NG19 8TE. To find out more, call Marissa on 07935741141 – we’d love to welcome you!