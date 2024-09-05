New homes team tough it out for charity

A group of eight fundraising staff members from a housebuilder based in Derby bravely battled the elements at an event in Leicestershire to raise more than £2,500 for charity.

The team from Miller Homes East Midlands, based in Pride Park, took part in the Tough Mudder event at Belvoir Castle to raise money for Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy loss and baby loss charity.

Miller Homes’ team of eight successfully completed the 8k military-style obstacle course, which included crossing muddy fields, climbing rope walls, crawling under obstacles and running through muddy waters.

Having set an initial fundraising target of £2,500, the team members managed to surpass this, raising £2,780.

Simon Wilson, senior site manager at Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “We were all really pleased to complete the Tough Mudder course at Belvoir Castle – it was gruelling and body-battering, but the thought of raising money for Sands kept us all going.

“Our tight-knit team and the spirit within the group, which we pride ourselves on at Miller Homes, really came to the fore, and we were all pushing each other to keep going.

“To overcome the challenges of the course and to find out we’d surpassed our initial target of money raised for Sands – which was our ultimate aim – was hugely satisfying and made the training and the event itself all worthwhile.”

The money raised takes the total raised for Sands by Miller Homes East Midlands this year to more than £12,000, with further fundraising activity to follow before the end of the year.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “The whole team has been so supportive of our charity events and activities this year, and the Belvoir Castle Tough Mudder was one of the biggest challenges yet.

“We are all very proud of the team who took part and of the amount of money raised for Sands, which is a charity we’re hugely proud to support.”

Chloë Brunton-Dunn, corporate partnerships officer for Sands, said: “We are so grateful to the Tough Mudder team from Miller Homes for taking on this challenge in support of Sands. It’s fantastic to see colleagues come together to raise funds, and we’re excited to see what they decide to do next.

“Our Charity of the Year partnership with Miller Homes East Midlands continues to make a huge difference to our life-saving work at Sands, and will help us to reach more people with the support that they need after pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.”

To support Sands via Miller Homes’ dedicated Just Giving page for the Tough Mudder event, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/millerhomeseastmidstoughmudderjuly2024