New ‘Health Pension’ Programme launches in East Midlands to support over-50s’

Local health expert introduces proactive approach to help individuals age well and businesses better support older workers.

As the UK workforce ages, a Derbyshire-based health professional is stepping forward with a practical solution to support people over 50 in staying strong, independent, and active. Talita Buckers, a musculoskeletal (MSK) health specialist with over 30 years of experience, has launched the Re-Ignite Health Pension Programme — a pioneering approach to aging well, both at home and in the workplace.

With a track record in private practice and onsite workplace care, Buckers offers a unique blend of personalised MSK therapy, lifestyle consultancy, and proactive workplace assessments to help clients take control of their long-term health. The programme is already gaining attention from individuals, employers, and community groups across the East Midlands.

“We all plan financially for retirement — but very few people think about investing in their health the same way,” says Buckers. “This programme helps people build a ‘health pension’ so they can stay mobile, capable, and socially engaged well into later life.”

Talita Buckers

The Re-Ignite Programme supports both individuals and employers through:

- 1:1 MSK health sessions in her Derbyshire clinic

- On-site workplace MSK assessments for early injury prevention and support

- Consultancy and educational talks on topics like physical activity, lifestyle, nutrition, medication awareness, and avoiding isolation

Our group session in action. This time with a guest instructor, allowing our participants to experience chair-based pilates

“Many people over 50 feel anxious about losing their independence or becoming a burden,” Buckers adds. “This programme is about empowering people — and the workplaces they’re still part of — to make simple, sustainable changes that support healthy aging.”

Currently based in Derbyshire, Buckers is also delivering talks and workshops across the East Midlands, including Nottingham and surrounding areas. Her services are tailored for individuals, employers, and organisations looking to support an aging workforce or community.