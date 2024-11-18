New floodlights at Baslow Tennis Club

Baslow Tennis Club are enjoying much improved play on their courts since installing new LED floodlights last month.

Club nights, junior coaching, cardio tennis and the club’s winter tournament are all improved thanks to these new brighter lights. The only problem is that you can’t use poor vision as an excuse anymore if you play a duff shot!

To allow new members to enjoy these facilities the club is offering a new Winter Membership package of just £40 to cover play, daytimes and evening, up until April of next year.

