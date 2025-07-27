New door opens at Darley Dale Methodist Church

Reverend Ann shows a new meeting room with refreshment facility

A ‘new door’ finally opens at Darley Dale Methodist Church this weekend as building work finishes to improve the community facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results of recent building works will be open to village residents as Darley Dale Methodist Church holds a ‘Celebration Weekend’ to show the modern community facility including meeting rooms, kitchens, a lift, built in video projection and toilets including for less able.

Church Minister Reverend Ann Anderson said, ‘We are all very excited to tell people in Darley Dale about what this church can provide for the community. As well as worship there’s already a community choir, a young people’s group and we’re looking to develop other facilities such as a memory cafe for people living with dementia. Why not come along and have a chat”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Celebration weekend, on Saturday morning, there will be a traditional ‘ribbon cutting’ by the churches three longest church members along with the Chair of Derbyshire Dales Town Council Councillor Jason Farmer.

Minister Reverend Ann Anderson opens the ‘new door’ to new and old alike in Darley Dale

The Celebration Weekend starts on Saturday between 10-4pm and includes REFRESHMENTS, CAKE STALL, BRIC-A-BRAC CRAFT STALL and a BOUNCY CASTLE. Then on Sunday there will be a celebratory service at 1030am led by Reverend Ann Anderson with an address by the head of the Methodist District of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. All are welcome.

Anyone interested in the church and community facilities shoyld chat with Reverend Ann Anderson on 07566 277646