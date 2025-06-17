New Chesterfield care home to open with name inspired by beauty of Derbyshire

A new purpose-built care home in Clay Cross, Chesterfield, is set to open its doors in August with a name inspired by the surrounding beauty of Derbyshire.

The home’s name is Dale Brook, in ode to the Derbyshire Dales and nearby flowing brooks, and will be the fourth home operated by Crystal Care Collection.

Dale Brook features 66 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a beauty salon, and the latest in care technology to support residents' wellbeing and independence.

Liz Walker, the Managing Director at Crystal Care Collection, said: "Dale Brook represents our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional, person-centred care in thoughtfully designed homes.

Dale Brook is a new purpose-built care home in Clay Crossplaceholder image
"Inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds Derbyshire, Dale Brook will offer residents not just quality care, but a real sense of home, connection to the local community, and a lifestyle to be proud of."

Dale Brook will provide all-inclusive residential and dementia care under a ‘Crystal Clear’ package – meaning no hidden costs or billable extras - designed to give residents and families peace of mind when it comes to looking for a care home.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

To register your interest in living or working at Dale Brook, you can call 01246605151, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website. Dale Brook is located on Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9AG.

