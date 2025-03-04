New charity shop opens in Derbyshire town supporting children, young people and families

Derbyshire based Valley CiDS, a charity supporting children, young people and families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, are pleased to announce that they have opened their newest Lighthouse Charity Shop in Dronfield.

The new store was officially opened on the 28th February 2025 by the charity’s Founder and President Dorothy Whitaker. The new Lighthouse Charity Shop is located at 10-11 Civic Centre, Dronfield.

The shop welcomed customers and others from the local community, including church leaders, and local organisations. Staff, volunteers, and trustees from Valley CiDS were also on hand to welcome everyone and celebrate this special occasion.

CEO of Valley CiDS, Ian Tannahill said:

Dorothy Whitaker Founder and President of Valley CiDS opens Dronfield Lighthouse Charity Shop

“We are excited to be opening our new Lighthouse Charity Shop in Dronfield. As a charity, we are passionate about engaging and working with local communities and we look forward to connecting with the people of Dronfield and furthering our work in supporting local children, young people and families in the area.”

This is the charity’s 36th store, which are all located across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The new Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shop, will raise income to support the work of Valley CiDS, working with children, young people and their families. This is through their work in schools where they provide a range of activities, along with out-of-school clubs, youth & community work services in local communities and alternative education provision, for young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education.

Visit the new shop, to meet the brilliant team of staff and volunteers who are dedicated to making this a great shopping experience for you with a welcoming atmosphere. Take the opportunity to look through the high quality items they have in stock.

Staff and volunteers will gratefully receive any unwanted clothing, bric-a-brac, soft furnishings, jewellery, books, toys, furniture and electrical items.

Local community joining in to celebrate the opening of their local Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shop

New volunteers are always needed, so pop in and say hello, as you can always be assured of a warm welcome.

Valley CiDS mission is:

“To build and strengthen community through serving, inspiring and equipping children, young people and families to develop their full potential in society today.”

To find out more about us visit Home - Valley CIDS and read our latest Impact Report with inspiring stories of people we have supported over the past year.