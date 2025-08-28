New care home in Boulton Moor to set new standards in sustainable care

Crystal Care Collection has announced the upcoming opening of its newest care home in Boulton Moor, Bowesbury, this December.

This purpose-built care home will be the seventh Crystal Care Collection home in the UK, providing high-quality residential and dementia care within a modern, eco-conscious setting.

Designed with both resident comfort and environmental responsibility in mind, the home will feature 66 ensuite bedrooms and all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ fee, giving families peace of mind by eliminating hidden or unexpected costs.

Sustainability is central to the design and operation of the new Boulton Moor home, which incorporates a range of green features:

Maria and Denise switched on the underfloor heating to the building. Photo: Crystal Care Collection

Photovoltaic solar panel arrays generate a substantial share of the home’s electricity needs Advanced battery storage systems optimize energy use, significantly lowering the home’s carbon footprint Sustainable building materials carefully selected for their minimal environmental impact and thermal efficiency Ground source heat pump technology harnessing the earth’s natural heat to further reduce emissions LED, movement sensor lighting that uses less energy and produces minimal heat Water-saving measures are integrated throughout the home, ensuring efficiency without compromising comfort or quality

Operations Director Maria Taylor and General Manager Denise Spencer recently toured the site and officially switched on the underfloor heating, powered by the home’s innovative ground source system.

Maria said: “At Crystal Care Collection, we believe sustainability and quality care go hand in hand. Every one of our homes is designed to minimise environmental impact while creating warm, welcoming spaces where residents can thrive.

“Bowesbury continues that commitment, bringing exceptional care and eco-conscious design to the Boulton Moor community.”

Operations Director, Maria, and General Manager, Denise, met the LNT Care Developments team on site. Photo: Crystal Care Collection

Bowesbury is located on Bowes Road, Boulton Moor, DE72 3UY. To find out more about living or working at Bowesbury, or the home’s commitment to sustainable living, call 0330 401 0014, email [email protected] or visit the Bowesbury website.