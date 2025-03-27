The Tram Stop Cafe at Crich Tramway Village

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, will be officially opening the new café at Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum on Saturday 5th April.

The Tram Stop Cafe, is the largest development at the attraction for 20 years and represents a major advance in visitor facilities for one of the largest and most popular museums in Derbyshire.

Funded entirely through the generosity of donors and the charity's own resources, this project is a significant sign of confidence in the visitor economy in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Joining the Mayor will be regional business leaders, local politicians, and long-standing members of the museum.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands

CEO of The National Tramway Museum, Graham Bennett, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming The Mayor and other guests to the Tramway Museum to help us mark this investment in Crich, which will enhance the visitor experience, and support our continuing work in conservation, preservation and education about an important part of this country’s social and transport history.”