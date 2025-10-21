New Cabinet member announced at Derbyshire County Council

Councillor Simon Mabbott has been announced as our new Cabinet Member for SEND and Education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council Leader Councillor Alan Graves made the appointment on Monday (October 20).

Councillor Mabbott is the councillor for Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam and had held the position of Cabinet Support Member for SEND and Education before accepting the role as Cabinet Member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to accept the new position, Councillor Mabbott has stood down from his position as Chair of the council’s Audit Committee and his seat on the Resources Scrutiny Committee. These vacancies will be filled in due course.

Councillor Simon Mabbott, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for SEND and Education

His appointment follows Jack Bradley’s resignation as councillor for the Long Eaton North Division and Cabinet Member for SEND and Education last Thursday for personal reasons.

There is now a vacancy on the county council for the Long Eaton North Division and a notice of vacancy will be published shortly. A by-election will be held in due course.