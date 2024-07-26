NEDIAS: Alderley Edge copper mines
Local heritage group visits the Alderley Edge copper mines.
The Chesterfield based industrial heritage group, NEDIAS, recently went underground at the historical Alderley Edge copper mines.
These mines are thought to date back to bronze age, were worked in Roman times, and were particularly productive during the 1800s.
The copper ores showed brilliant blue and green colourations. More info on NEDIAS meetings and visits from [email protected]
