NCHA completes new affordable homes in Ashbourne

The scheme brings 37 much-needed, high-quality homes to the area, transforming a previously disused service station and garage site, which was demolished in 2022.

Constructed by MyPad, the development features a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes, providing options for both affordable rent and home ownership. 19 homes are for affordable rent through Derbyshire Dales District Council’s Home-Options system. The remaining 18 homes were available to purchase through the shared ownership scheme, helping local people get onto the property ladder.

This gas-free development has been built to EPC A energy rating standards with thanks to a grant from Derbyshire Dales District Council. Designed to lower energy costs and promote sustainability, each home benefits from air-source heat pumps, solar panels, private gardens, and dedicated parking — all within easy reach of local green spaces.

The scheme, designed by architects Player Roberts Bell, is funded by contributions from Homes England and NCHA which aligns with NCHA's Strategic Partnership for 2021-2026, aimed at delivering affordable housing across the East Midlands.

To mark the official opening, representatives from NCHA, MyPad, and Derbyshire Dales District Council joined new residents to celebrate the completion of the scheme and the positive impact it will have on the local community.

Allan Fisher, NCHA’s Director of Development and Sustainability, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “This project is a great example of how we can transform disused spaces into vibrant communities. By building energy efficient, gas-free homes, we’re not only addressing local housing needs but also helping residents reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs.

“We've been building quite a presence in the Derbyshire Dales over the years with nearly 500 properties. We’re keen to continue building and the next development is currently under construction on Cavendish Drive in Ashbourne.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Flitter, said: “The provision of affordable homes remains our top priority, and we particularly welcome the way this superb development has been designed for lower energy costs and to promote sustainability.”

Dave Holland, Director at MyPad said: “We’re pleased to see the completion of this project in partnership with NCHA. Overcoming significant challenges along the way, the strong collaboration between Mypad and NCHA has resulted in the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient homes for the local community in Ashbourne. We take great pride in this achievement and the positive impact it will have on the area.”

This development reflects a shared commitment to delivering sustainable, affordable homes that meet the needs of the community, while revitalising unused land to create a thriving new neighbourhood.

For more information about the development and the last remaining home for sale, please contact NCHA Sales on 0345 650 1204

2 . Contributed Aerial view of Mayfield Road Affordable Development in Ashbourne Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Scheme Opening Celebrations at Mayfield Road in Ashbourne Photo: Submitted Photo Sales