National Triumph: Derby child exploitation charity's partnership named Best of the Year!

LtoR Vikki Brown, Tina Green, Tracy Harrison, Helen West, Ellis Pugh

Derby-based child exploitation charity Safe and Sound is celebrating national recognition after being presented with the Partnership of the Year Award at the National Charity Today Awards 2025.

The award - the most competitive category of the year - honours Safe and Sound’s ambitious redevelopment of 8 Bold Lane, which transformed a derelict building in the city centre into a vibrant new headquarters and community hub for children, young people and families affected by or at risk of exploitation.

The success of the project was made possible through the extraordinary collaboration of local and regional contractors who gave their time, expertise and commitment to bringing the vision to life.

The charity extended its heartfelt thanks to the project’s key partners, including Davlyn Construction, Armsons Barlow, Sigma Architects, and many others, for helping to create a space that symbolises hope, safety and opportunity for vulnerable young people.

This redevelopment was more than just a building project – it represented a profound act of community regeneration. The new hub has enabled Safe and Sound to:

Significantly increase its service capacity to support young people affected by exploitation.

Integrate youth-led design, ensuring the new space genuinely meets their needs with features like a creative hub, kitchen, and fast Wi-Fi.

Help combat crime and anti-social behaviour by bringing a vacant building back into active use in the city centre.

Contribute to economic regeneration and Derby's Net Zero initiatives through sustainable renovation.

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, said: “This award is a testament to the incredible teamwork and shared passion that brought 8 Bold Lane to life. Our partners went above and beyond to help us create a safe, inspiring space for young people and families who need us most. We are truly grateful for their commitment and for this national recognition.”

Safe and Sound supports children, young people and families across Derbyshire who are at risk of or affected by all forms of exploitation - including child sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, trafficking, and online grooming.

The charity congratulated each of the nominees and winners at the National Charity Today Awards, recognising the shared dedication of charities across the UK working to make lasting change in their communities.