National prize for Rykneld Homes-led improvement programme

Rykneld Homes has won a national award - recognising its collaborative approach to improving customer homes.

The Chesterfield-based registered social housing provider and its contractor Sustainable Building Services (UK) were presented with the Best Social Housing-led Retrofit Programme at The Retrofit Academy Awards.

The winning nomination was based on a regeneration project to retrofit homes with external wall insulation - making customers’ homes warmer, more energy efficient and attractive.

Director of Property Services Dan Crossley and Director of Corporate Resources Lucy Gebbie were at the ceremony to collect the award.

Dan said: “Improving the homes our customers live in is a priority for us. To win an award with our longstanding partners SBS in recognition of our work to do this shows the progress being made.

Lucy added: “The feedback we have had from customers has been really positive and we are looking forward to continuing our work with SBS and making our properties the best homes they can be.”

The project is part of Rykneld Homes’ long-term regeneration scheme working to revamp older housing stock on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council.

Works have been carried out on homes in Shirland, Danesmoor, Killamarsh, Barlow, Holmesfield, Ridgeway and Marsh Lane in a Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund scheme described as one of the largest and most successful in the country.

SBS Chair, Derek Horrocks, said: “It's fantastic to see the outstanding impact our partnership is having on the local community being recognised with this amazing award.”

Rykneld Homes is also nominated at EEM’s Building Communities Awards and the ASCP Awards. Winners will be announced in March and May.