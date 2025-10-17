National known ‘Blind Woodturner’ presents ‘Young Hero’ Awards

Nine young people from mid Derbyshire received ‘Young Hero’ from a nationally known blind Woodturner Chris Fisher RPT at Shottle Hall, Belper recently.

Organised by Derbyshires Belper & Duffield Rotary, the annual ‘Young Heroes’ awards ceremony celebrated how the young people have overcome extreme difficulties or issues, despite all that, continuing with resilience and fortitude to progress with their education. x8g3qyt

The nine young people were nominated by their schools: Ecclesbourne School, Duffield, Belper School & Sixth Form Centre John Flamsteed Kilburn, Belper Pottery School, Little Eaton school, Swanwick School & Sports College, Heage Primary school and Duffield Meadows.

Each ‘Young Hero’ received a certificate and glass memento from ‘Blind Woodturner’ Chris Fisher RPT, who recounted his complete loss of sight aged thirty nine years, eventually taking up wood turning despite his disability.

Rightly Proud ‘Young Heroes’

Members of school staff for each ‘Young Hero’ read out the citation which included serious illness including type 1 diabetes, periods of time in hospital, family death, and devastating personal trauma. The citations also cite the joy and inspiration given to those around them notwithstanding their personal difficulties.

Rotary organiser President Elect Ann Walker said, “This is a very special event recognising the achievements and impact already made by these young people. We say a big thankyou for the support of the schools but also the event sponsors, Lubrizol, Shacklocks and Shottle Hall.”