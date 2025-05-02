National Grid volunteers pitch in at Treetops Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last month, eight volunteers from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Derby depot brought a helping hand to Treetops Hospice in Risley.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

The charity provides support from diagnosis onwards for patients with conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and heart and respiratory conditions.

National Grid volunteers visited the hospice in April, helping with tidying, cleaning, general maintenance of the grounds, as well as painting benches and sheds across the site.

NGED's Derby depot at Treetops Hospice

Robert Clarke, Craftsperson at National Grid’s Derby depot, said:

“The Treetops team made everyone feel welcome and valued, and it was a pleasure to volunteer for an organisation that provides such vital support in our local community.

“We’d like to thank them for having us, and hope that our efforts have played a small part in helping them continue to provide excellent care to those in need.”

National Grid Electricity Distribution offers an employee volunteering programme to provide 14000 hours of community engagement a year.

The scheme is aimed at its workforce of over 7000 who are based in the Midlands, South West and South Wales, ensuring that staff have the opportunity to share their skills, experience and time in the communities they proudly serve.

Sophia Begum, Treetops Relationship Assistant said:

“It was wonderful to host the team from National Grid in April, and we are grateful for everything they did while with us from weeding and pruning plants, to installing lights in our Hospice at Home office.

“All these tasks make a difference to the hospice environment, which is an important part of the care we deliver when people attend the hospice site in Risley.

“National Grid took one of 12 corporate volunteering days we hold at the hospice each year. It’s easy to sign up. Just go to our website for more information.”