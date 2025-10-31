National eating disorders charity sees threefold increase in referrals in one year

Local MPs Baggy Shanker (Derby South) and Catherine Atkinson (Derby North) visit the First Steps ED offices in Derby.

First Steps ED has reported a significant surge in demand for eating disorder support services, with referrals increasing by 32% in the past year – more than three times the growth rate seen in the previous year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derby-based charity's latest annual report for 2024/25 shows they received 1,339 adult referrals, representing a 57% increase compared with 852 referrals the previous year. This sharp rise in adult cases has been the main reason behind the overall growth in service demand.

The charity’s annual figures also support national data to show the substantial overlap between neurodivergent conditions and eating disorders. Data gathered by First Steps ED for the first time shows that 35.9% of service users are neurodivergent, highlighting the critical importance of tailored support for this population. Current research estimates between 4 - 23% of people with eating disorders also have autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Whitehead, All Ages Services Director at First Steps ED, said: "The increase in referrals we’re seeing reflect a few factors – our success in expanding our contracts nationally and increased awareness of our charity, but also a worrying increase in demand for eating disorder support, have all contributed to our referrals increasing.

“The 32% increase in referrals – up from 10% last year – demonstrates that more people than ever are seeking help for eating disorders, and the rate of growth is accelerating. The rise in adult referrals and the significant proportion of our service users who are neurodivergent reinforce the need for specialist, informed support that recognises the complexity of eating disorders and their intersection with other conditions."

Other key statistics from the report include:

20% of referrals are for male service users, although this group is still underrepresented, as 25% of those affected by eating disorders are male

32% of service users were from marginalised ethnic communities

First Steps ED support led to:

A 32% reduction in symptoms for people with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) – which account for a quarter of all service users

A 19% reduction in service users’ EDE-A score, which measures eating disorders behaviours and attitudes in those aged under 18

A 15% reduction in service users’ EDE-Q score, which measures severity of symptoms

865 private support sessions were delivered

The report’s publication coincides with a visit today (Friday) by local MPs Baggy Shanker (Derby South) and Catherine Atkinson (Derby North) to the First Steps ED offices in Derby. The MPs will hear from senior staff, meet the wider First Steps ED team and hear first-hand the impact the charity has had from service users.

Daniel Magson, CEO of First Steps ED, said: "These figures demonstrate the clear impact of our work, and I’m proud that our efforts in reaching out to marginalised communities – which were focussed on South Asian communities last year – have encouraged people to come forward for support. But these statistics also remind us of the gaps that remain – particularly in reaching male service users, who still represent only 20% of referrals despite accounting for 25% of those affected. We're committed to continue breaking down barriers to ensure everyone who needs help can access it, and to reach even more people who need support next year."