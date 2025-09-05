Natalie Fleet MP backs £3 million fund to support Shirebrook communities

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has encouraged community groups in Shirebrook to apply for a share of a new £3 million fund aimed at tackling deprivation and helping neighbourhoods thrive.

The Community Development Fund, launched by East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward, will support grassroots projects in ten areas across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – including Shirebrook North in the Bolsover district.

Running over three years, the scheme is designed to be led by local organisations and residents who best understand the needs of their communities. Groups involved in areas such as revitalising community spaces, boosting skills and employment, improving health and wellbeing, and celebrating local heritage are especially encouraged to apply.

Natalie Fleet MP said: “This is a great opportunity for local leaders in Shirebrook to access vital funding for projects that will make a real difference to residents’ lives.

I know how passionate the people who live in Shirebrook are about their area and how much they want to see it thrive following decades of decline, so I really encourage them to send in applications for a share of this fund.

It is great to see our Labour Mayor investing in people in Bolsover and beyond.”

The funding is being delivered by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) and focuses on areas identified as most in need of targeted support. Other priority locations include communities in Derby, Nottingham, Erewash, Ashfield, High Peak, Mansfield, and Bassetlaw.

Mayor Claire Ward added: “The aim of this fund is to ensure that 10 priority areas across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will have the opportunity to thrive. This is about giving these areas the confidence, tools and support they need to take control of their future.

We’re not here to impose solutions from the top down. I want local people to tell me what they need. They already have the strength and creativity; this is about helping them to grow.

I look forward to delivering this money and demonstrating the positive change that a Labour Mayor is making in the East Midlands.”

Community organisations can now register their interest in the scheme via the EMCCA website.