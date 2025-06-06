My Slimming World Journey: From struggling to thriving

Just over a year ago, I made a decision that completely changed my life — I joined Slimming World. Before that, I spent years trapped in the cycle of yo-yo dieting. I tried every diet, every fad going. I would lose a few pounds, only to gain it all back — and often more. Nothing ever truly clicked. Nothing ever felt sustainable. Until now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my real turning points came just before my sister’s wedding. I was devastated that I could not find anything nice to wear that fit me properly — I was an extremely uncomfortable size 20. In the end, my daughter lovingly made me a dress. But by the time the big day came around, she even had to let it out… because I had gained even more weight. I smiled in the photos, hiding at the back, but deep down I didn’t feel like me.

Then came my daughter’s graduation — a proud moment I should have loved. But instead of enjoying it, I hid from the camera, convinced I took up more space than anyone else in the pictures. That was my wake-up call. I knew something had to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It still took me nearly a year to gather the courage to walk through the Slimming World doors. I honestly thought I was too overweight, too ashamed to go. But I was wrong. From the very first moment, Rachael and her group made me feel so welcome. The room was warm, inviting, and filled with people just like me — all on their own journeys.

Never been happier.

Joining Slimming World was the first step, and what a step it was. I started Food Optimising and finally felt like I had the tools, support, and freedom to make lasting change — without ever feeling hungry or restricted. I especially love the Spaghetti Bolognese with loads of veggies — so tasty and satisfying!

I started moving more, earned my Body Magic awards, and now… I run everywhere! From barely moving to completing the Race for Life in 34 minutes last year. Not bad for someone who used to consider walking to the kettle a workout!

Since then, I’ve lost just over 4 stone, but even more importantly, I’ve found myself again. My confidence has soared. I feel healthier, lighter, and more alive than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, running is part of my everyday life — and so is feeling proud of the woman I’ve become. Slimming World hasn’t just changed my weight… it’s changed my mindset, my habits, and my future.

Struggling to be me

And that’s why I’ve taken the next step — I’m now relaunching the Slimming World group in Awsworth on 23 June, ready to support and inspire others on their own journeys. Because if I can do it, you can too. And I’ll be right there with you, every step of the way.

My group will be held at Awsworth Village Hall, on a Monday morning at 8am and 9.30am. Please give me a call on 07794 459604 for more information or just pop along, I would love to help you change your life for the better.