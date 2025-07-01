“My Employability Coach believed in me when I couldn’t”

Timothy from Swadlincote has been a carer for his mother and brother for most of his life. He wanted to make the swap from caring at home to getting a job in social care but had no idea where to begin.

Thanks to a charity’s employability programme, Timothy now has a full-time job at a local care home.

After years of wanting to find a job but lacking the confidence to start, Timothy took the leap and signed up for Beyond Barriers, a free employability service by regional charity Groundwork Five Counties.

Timothy says: “I’ve had jobs before, but they didn’t suit me, and I was always needed at home to look after my disabled mum and brother. I’ve learned a lot while caring for them and I really wanted to make this a career for me, but my confidence was so low that I just didn’t know how to do that.”

Timothy and Vanessa

Employability Coach Vanessa enrolled Timothy in a course to improve his confidence, helped him to look and apply for vacancies, and prepare for interviews. All this hard work has resulted in Timothy successfully getting his long-wished-for job in care.

“Vanessa was wonderful and kind. I met her every two weeks in a café or other informal place, and we would go through a plan to achieve my goal of finding paid work. She encouraged me every step of the way, and that helped me to carry on even on the days where it felt impossible.

“My immediate need was to become more outgoing as I would freeze up around strangers and couldn’t talk. Vanessa got me signed up for a customer service course which was great as I got to interact with different people, and it helped me become more comfortable.

“I then felt more ready to start applying for jobs. Together we worked on my CV, and Vanessa helped me recognise skills I didn’t know I had, from my knowledge about care to soft skills like problem-solving.

“Soon after applying for jobs, I was invited to interview at a local care home. Beyond Barriers paid for nice interview clothes as I didn’t have any. We did a lot of work, thinking of questions and answers and doing mock interviews to make me feel more prepared.

“I was so nervous, and I didn’t think I did very well in the interview. I was over the moon when they rang me and offered me the job, it still doesn’t feel real to me! Vanessa believed in me when I couldn’t. I feel so much lighter now, more confident, and I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved.

“I can’t thank Vanessa enough, this has been a life-changing experience, and I can’t wait to start work.”

Beyond Barriers is a partnership by the Groundwork charity with South Derbyshire District Council, who have provided a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). People between the ages of 18 – 64 can get free support with to find paid or voluntary work, get into education, or gain new skills.

To find out more and sign up for this free service, visit: www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/beyond-barriers