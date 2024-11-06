Music at Duffield presents: Ensemble Renard

Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm In St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PROGRAMME

Coleman Umoja

Barber Summer Music

Ensemble Renard

Beach Pastorale

Taffanel Wind Quintet

Ligetti Six Bagatelles

Nielson Wind Quintet

Ensemble Renard have quickly emerged onto the scene as one of the UK's most promising young chamber ensembles.

To date, they have been made Tunnell Trust awardees, Britten-Pears Young Artists, Stoller Hall Young Artists, and awardees of the Countess of Munster Musical Trust's Recital Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performance highlights of the ensemble's career so far include their European debut at the Dinard Opening Festival in Brittany, and a recital at the Aldeburgh Festival.

Ticket prices:

Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com