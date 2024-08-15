Music and art the secrets to talented Jean’s long life as she celebrates 100 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Rocester, on the Derbyshire border, brought a resident’s family together to celebrate a remarkable milestone birthday for a music and art-loving centenarian.

Jean Fage moved into Barrowhill Hall, a 74-bedroom residential and nursing home which specialises in caring for those living with dementia and memory loss, four years ago.

She enjoyed her special day in the home’s Orchid lounge with her family and the home’s team members in attendance. A homemade cake, balloons, flowers and a birthday sash marked the occasion, along with a card from His Majesty The King.

Her son, Michael Fage, says, “It’s been brilliant to celebrate together as a family and make a real fuss of Mum. The team were wonderful organising the party and we appreciate everything they do. They care for Mum so well and it’s clear they have a great relationship and that they have a genuine affection. The team always update me about the chats they have had and it’s lovely.”

The mural of black and white photos had everyone reminiscing about the incredible things Jean has achieved during her 100 years, from living in Africa, America, London and Wales to the art and music that played such an important role in her life.

“Mum was always musical, she had a real passion for it,” Michael says, “she could play Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn, it was a heck of an achievement. She was a pianist and she played the organ for the church in Wales, where she lived during her retirement.

“She’s a very strong character and not much phased her. She had the ability to set up home wherever she was and she could cope with anything that came her way. Her creative endeavours were certainly a source of happiness for her and could be the secret to her long life, because all these things keep your brain going. Or it could be because she was born in Persia 6,700 feet above sea level and growing up in the high altitude gave her very strong lungs!”

Alongside her music, Jean loved art and began painting when she lived in America in the 60s. Her hobby developed into a love of watercolours, oils and pastels as well as sculpting.

“Mum sculpted the whole family,” Michael says. “Myself, my sister and our father. We know she did a commission once as well. I have lots of paintings that Mum made over the years up in my home.”

Jean painted all the pictures in her room at Barrowhill Hall including one of her favourite creations, depicting a vase of flowers, which hangs above her bed. Over the years she has enjoyed taking part in the home’s art classes with the activities team.

Activities Lead Sally-Ann Davis says, “We’re very proud of Jean’s talents and we love that her own artwork is hanging up in her room. Our art classes can have a very calming effect on our residents and they are a great outlet for expression. Jean used to enjoy taking part in them but she is less mobile these days.

“She loves listening to our live singers and we play classical music for her in her room. She enjoys watching musicals on TV and most of all, she loves a cup of Earl Grey tea!

“We treat all our residents like they are our own family and we’ve had a great time celebrating Jean’s 100th birthday. It’s been heart-warming to see her loved ones all around her!”