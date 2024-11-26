MPs commit to supporting community pharmacies

The pressure on community pharmacies, as a result of a decade of funding cuts was on the agenda when local MPs Toby Perkins and Louise Jones, met bosses at Derbyshire- based Peak Pharmacy.

Louise Jones said: “It was very interesting to hear first-hand about the work that Peak Pharmacy does across Derbyshire and to see their impressive warehouse. We spoke about a number of issues including challenges facing the sector as well as the role pharmacies can play in delivering community health services.

"Pharmacies provide a vital service for our communities, and I thank the team at Peak Pharmacy for their time hosting us”.

The MPs met with the Managing Director of Peak Pharmacy, Joe Cattee, and had a tour of their distribution Hub in Bolsover.

A recent report by Community Pharmacy England suggest that pharmacies have seen a 30% real term funding cut since 2015, which is causing operational pressures, patients facing longer prescription dispensing times and reduced access to vital community healthcare services.​​​​​​​

Toby Perkins added: “Labour have made it clear that pharmacies lie at the heart of our healthcare reform and will play an increasingly important part in reducing the pressures on GPs and helping all of us to lead healthier lives. Louise and I will be contacting the Health Secretary to raise the concerns from Mr Cattee and to urge for government action to ensure community pharmacies have the funding and support they need.”