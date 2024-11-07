MP Visits new Veteran Community Hub at Vicar Lane

Stand To Derbyshire Veteran Community Services (STDVCS) was delighted to welcome Labour MP Toby Perkins to their new Veteran Community Hub at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield on Friday 1st November.

MP Toby Perkin’s visit gave the team an opportunity to discuss with him the success of the hub and the extensive support it has already provided the local community.

Stand To have seen a 300% increase in visits from female veterans and families of veterans, who are struggling to cope with some of the complex issues their partners are experiencing.

Jane Lawther, STDVCS Manager said “We were delighted to welcome MP Toby Perkins to the hub and discuss the benefit of being located in the heart of Chesterfield. We are so pleased about the feedback we are receiving from the veterans that visit and how comfortable they feel to come in for a chat and receive advice’.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “It was great to have the opportunity to talk to Toby Perkins about how this project came to fruition and about my role as a trustee of the charity’

The hub, which opened on 1st October is managed by Stand To Derbyshire Veteran Community Services (STDVCS), who are dedicated to supporting Derbyshire’s Ex-Forces community and their families. The project differs from generic support services by providing a tailored longer-term programme to the Derbyshire Ex- Armed Forces community.

The hub provides a space dedicated for veterans, where they can have a cuppa, chat and a friendly ear. One to one support and extensive resources will be offered, with the chance to talk to a dedicated ex armed forces worker or volunteer.

Support that can be provided ranges from pension enquiries, welfare support, housing, signposting or a referral into STDVCS’s specialised alcohol treatment service. For further support, the charity can also put veterans in touch with veteran specific organisations.

For further details please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/