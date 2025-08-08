More than £450,000 awarded to local community groups

Over £450,000 in grant funding has now been awarded to community groups across Chesterfield – helping them to deliver key projects to build a resilient and healthy borough.

As part of the Community Grants Fund scheme, the latest round of funding has seen a share of £142,910.98 awarded to 26 community groups and voluntary organisations from across the town.

This means that since the Community Grants Fund scheme was launched in 2023 by Chesterfield Borough Council, a total of £454,788.59 has now been awarded to 102 different organisations from across the borough – with funding already being used to make a positive impact on local communities.

The grants are being used to allow local groups to build resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods by tackling food poverty and social isolation and helping people get back in to work.

It is also continuing to support initiatives that will reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment by promoting greener choices.

The latest groups to receive funding are:

Chesterfield Foodbank

Duckmanton Miners Welfare

1st / 2nd Derbyshire Scout Group

Hollingwood Sheds

Chesterfield Litter Pickers

Samba Foundation

Chesterfield Filipino Community Association

3rd/4th Derbyshire FSE Scout Group

Verba – Ukrainian Social Group of Derbyshire

Our Vision Our Future

Ashgate Hospice

Community Development Chesterfield

Chesterfield and NE Pakistani Christian Group

Thistle Park Friends, Brimington

Standing Tall

SPACE Counselling Chesterfield

Ashgate Allotment Society

2nd Brampton Scouts

Chesterfield and North Eastern Chinese Elders community

Woodthorpe Community Liaison Group

Asian Association Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

Loundsley Green Community Trust

Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre

Pathways of Chesterfield

Chatsworth Wellbeing Centre

Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust

Loundsley Green Community Trust will be using the grant funding to make energy efficiency and environmental improvements to its centre – meaning that it can continue to deliver key projects for the local community.

The trust’s secretary, Paul Davies, said: "At Loundsley Green Community Centre we have a constant eye on our environmental impact and, over the years, have invested in a number of improvements to reduce our energy consumption and our carbon footprint.

“So, we were delighted to receive this grant which will enable us to install solar panels and batteries in the building that will significantly reduce the amount of energy that we will import, reducing our carbon footprint. It will also reduce our energy costs which will enable us to keep hire costs to our users as low as possible, thus providing a knock-on benefit to many other local community groups and projects."

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We’re lucky to have so many community groups and voluntary organisations here in Chesterfield that can have a huge impact on our local communities.

“I’m pleased that, through external funding schemes such as this, we are able to support so many of these groups that work tirelessly to deliver projects and initiatives that make a real difference to the lives of local people.

“We’ve already seen some groups deliver some fantastic projects with the funding they have received from this scheme, and we can’t wait to see how the community groups and organisations use the funding to bring their projects to life.”

Applications for funding through the Community Grants Fund scheme are currently closed, but eligible groups will be able to apply for funding again from the end of September 2025.

Funding for the grants scheme has been successfully secured from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), together with money raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Portion (CIL).

Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded a further £1.1m through the UKSPF, to deliver a range of projects until March 2026. The funding was allocated to the council by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).