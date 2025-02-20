Lea Green is one of the country’s leading outdoor education and adventurous activity centres, offering a range of inclusive, accessible and challenging outdoor activities.

More than £1.7 million has been approved by Derbyshire County Council for five projects to improve facilities and opportunities for children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the projects being funded is a new fully accessible high ropes course for children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), at the council’s Lea Green Learning and Development Centre.

Lea Green is one of the country’s leading outdoor education and adventurous activity centres, offering a range of inclusive, accessible and challenging outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high ropes course has been designed to be fully inclusive and accessible for users of all ages and abilities to promote and develop learning and adventure opportunities for young people with SEND.

Norbriggs Primary School, in Chesterfield, will get money for a school expansion project

It will include a fully accessible wheelchair track enabling children with additional mobility limitations easy and safe access over grassed areas in all weather conditions to normalise access to the outdoors and adventurous activities.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’m very pleased our Cabinet has approved this important funding which allows us to continue our ongoing work to provide improved access for children and young people with SEND at our Lea Green Centre.

“The new facilities at Lea Green will mean that children with SEND have the same opportunities to improve their confidence, resilience and mental health in a unique outdoor setting outside the traditional classroom learning environment. And the other four projects will mean much better facilities for students at four of our schools.”

The four school projects are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirebrook Academy: A re-modelling project at the secondary academy for 11-16-year-olds to create four additional teaching spaces and a breakout area. The academy has a net capacity of 850 students with currently 830 on roll with projected numbers of students over the next three years set to rise by around 200. The re-modelling project will ensure the council can meet its statutory duty to provide sufficient local area school places.

Eureka Primary School, Swadlincote. To provide funding required to build a new three-classroom block to ensure the council provides sufficient school places in the local area.

Norbriggs Primary School, Chesterfield: To fund a school expansion project to allow the council to provide the required number of places in the local area in line with its statutory duties.

Thornsett Primary School, New Mills: To fund a new project to build a multi-purpose pavilion in the school grounds. The pavilion will create an intervention space for children with SEND, a group space and a forest school room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Friends is a small charity based in Belper which supports around 200 families living nearby who have children with a wide range of additional needs.

Chairperson and Founder Lucy Sarna said: “Being a special needs family can be incredibly isolating, leading families to feeling cut off, helpless, desperate and alone. It also means that our SEND children, as well as their siblings, miss out on a wide range of experiences and opportunities that other families are able to take for granted.

“Lea Green is a complete game changer for us as they are able to offer adapted resources and equipment, a safe, secure and familiar environment and staff who are skilled in being able to ensure that every child, regardless of their disability, is able to thrive and grow in this space. They offer children the opportunity to experience things they never would be able to otherwise, helping them develop a new sense of self-worth and new possibilities.”