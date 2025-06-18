More nuisance properties closed down due to persistent anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield

Action is being taken to reduce anti-social behaviour on estates across Chesterfield - with more nuisance properties being closed down due to persistent anti-social behaviour.

In the past month, Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire Constabulary have been successful in taking action against two properties in the borough, putting an end to distress for concerned neighbours.

Following concerns from neighbours about anti-social behaviour, including harassment, violence and other abusive behaviour over a period of 20 months, Derby Magistrates Court granted a Full Closure Order notice for 24 Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, at a hearing held on 5 June 2025.

The closure order means that nobody, including the tenant, can attend this property during the three-month period, other than council officers or emergency services. A person who breaches the closure order could be arrested and may be liable to a fine or imprisonment, or both. In addition, breach of a closure order by a secure or assured tenant, or by someone living in the property or visiting, can lead to eviction under the mandatory ground for anti-social behaviour.

Residents are encouraged to report anti-social behaviour in their area.

Elsewhere in the borough, a tenant has been evicted from a council property for breaches of a partial closure order notice that was granted by Derby Magistrates in April 2024.

The initial partial closure order was granted for 56 Cordwell Avenue, Dunston, due to ongoing anti-social behaviour between August 2022 and April 2024. The partial closure order prevented everyone other than the named tenant, council staff and emergency services from entering the property during this time.

However, due to breaches of the partial closure order at this property, the council was successful in being granted a Mandatory Notice of Seeking Possession from the court, and as a result the tenant was evicted on 29 May 2025. Anti-social behaviour at this property included nuisance behaviour, harassment, abuse and violence, noise nuisance and using the premises, or allowing them to be used for illegal or immoral purposes.

Councillor Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing, said: “We want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable in their own homes and local area and we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“We must commend the hard work of our housing officers who have worked closely with the police on these cases to make sure any further distress for concerned neighbours is prevented.

“These cases should also act as a warning to others that we do take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and will take any action that is required.

“We will always act on any reports from concerned residents, so if you are worried about anti-social behaviour in your local area, please report it so that we can take action as soon as possible.”

Inspector Josh Carter, who leads policing in Chesterfield, said: “These examples show that we will use all enforcement powers available to us in order to ensure that our communities are not subjected to persistent crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We rely on our communities’ reporting incidents to us so that we can take positive action as outlined in this article.

“If you would like to report to us you can do so via the phone, online or by speaking to our safer neighbourhood teams.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported directly to the council via the My Chesterfield platform.

Council tenants can also contact their housing officer by emailing [email protected].