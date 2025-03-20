More council houses released for tenants in Amber Valley

Four new council properties have today been officially handed over to Amber Valley Borough Council as part of the authority’s £9m drive to reduce the housing waiting list.

The four one-bed apartments at Wheeldon Homes’ new Buttercup Fields development, off Belper Lane, in Belper, represent the latest tranche of properties purchased by the council since last year.

Today, a total of 12 out of 21 homes earmarked for council housing at the Buttercup Fields site have now been handed over to the council. A further seven new council homes have already been rented to tenants in Kirk Langley.

It follows a decision by the council to help address the 2,000-plus housing waiting list in the borough by re-introducing council-owned stock for the first time in more than 20 years. The authority has allocated £8.96m in funding for the scheme over three years.

(L-R) Sean Ingle (Planning Director, Wheeldon), Janette Lobley (Mayoress of Amber Valley), Cllr Paul Lobley BEM (Mayor of Amber Valley), James Parkin (Managing Director, Wheeldon), Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams (Leader of AVBC).

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “It is no secret that the UK is facing a major housing shortage, particularly for those seeking affordable accommodation with fairer rents.

“Taking the decision to once again provide council housing stock for the first time since 2003 is just one of the initiatives we have undertaken to help reduce the borough’s housing waiting list.

“Even though we have a long way to go, it’s fantastic to know that these homes will make a real and positive difference to the lives of some of our residents.”

Cllr Emmas-Williams said the one-bed apartments were among the most sought-after properties these days, as demand for smaller homes continues to grow.

One-bed apartment - interior

A mixture of eight two- and three-bedroom homes on the Buttercup Fields development were handed over to the council in January and February and are already occupied by new council tenants.

A further three properties will be released in April, with the final six council homes on the site scheduled for handover in May.

All properties will have solar panels to help reduce energy consumption and energy bills and are fitted with Positive Input Ventilation (PIV) units, which provide gentle ventilation of the properties to avoid stagnant air and remain free of condensation.

Wheeldon Homes’ Buttercup Fields development, off Bridgehill Way, in Belper Lane, will consist of a total of 115 one-to-four-bedroom properties by the time it is completed.

The new block of four one-bed apartments at Buttercup Fields

Cllr Emmas-Williams added: “We’ve learnt from past council estates and their challenges, ensuring that today’s council housing is designed to be sustainable, well-integrated, and part of thriving communities.

“Both Buttercup Fields in Belper and the Cameron Homes development in Kirk Langley are in beautiful locations and are a real asset for residents and Amber Valley as a whole.”

The council is currently in the process of identifying further locations in the borough to continue its programme of acquisition for future council housing stock.