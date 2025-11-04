More archaeological discoveries in Chesterfield town centre during work to transform square next to iconic Crooked Spire

The regeneration of Rykneld Square has unearthed more exciting discoveries which provide a glimpse into the history of Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work was paused in July to allow archaeologists to begin excavations on site following the discovery of skeletal remains. Archaeological work is a key part of the planning process and is legally required when burials are unexpectedly discovered during construction work.

This initial phase of excavation by the University of Leicester Archaeological Services (ULAS) has also uncovered walls and other exciting finds which now need to be investigated further. This work will take more time than expected and delay the completion of regeneration work in Rykneld Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that archaeologists will be on site until December 2025 at the earliest with the regeneration work starting back on site in 2026. A temporary surface will be installed on the site to permit the Remembrance Day parade to pass through and support Christmas events planned at the Church.

An artists impression of what the completed Rykneld Square will look like.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re excited to unearth more of our town’s history and it’s important that we follow the proper procedure and investigate this discovery. It is unfortunate that this will delay the completion of Rykneld Square, but the temporary surface will help minimise disruption during key town centre events.

“The archaeologists are undertaking difficult work, and I’d ask that everyone gives them to space to work without disruption, we will be sharing more details about the finds made and ensuring that these are properly documented in our records at Chesterfield Museum.”

John Thomas, Deputy Director of ULAS, said: “We are really pleased to be helping Chesterfield Borough Council with this excavation, which is uncovering important fragments of the town’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also very excited to be working close to such an iconic landmark as the crooked spire, and the remains we are revealing relate very closely to the church and its immediate environs.

Works in Rykneld Square have led to the discovery of items of archaeological significance.

“We have found stone walls from buildings that stood close to the church from at least the 17th century, as well as part of the former churchyard that was replanned in the 1950s. Work is in its early stages, but ULAS will be speaking about the excavations at the Derbyshire Archaeology Day, which is held in Chesterfield in January.”

The planned works in Rykneld Square aim to create a more welcoming space, where visitors can enjoy views of the iconic Crooked Spire. This includes:

New paving and surfaces to create a more modern public space.

New seating for visitors to use.

New planting to help enhance biodiversity.

A new bin store will be created to help keep the area looking tidy.

The pavement that runs along the top of the square will be upgraded, to create a more level surface.

New bollards will also be installed to help make it a safer space for pedestrians along with a new crossing point.

The works are part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project which aims to regenerate and enhance key public spaces across the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An archaeologist visited the site to begin investigations following the discovery of skeletal remains and a historic wall on Tuesday 29 July.

The regeneration Chesterfield Market was completed in September, and work has now moved over to New Square.

Future phases will include the transformation of Corporation Street to complement the ongoing refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall.