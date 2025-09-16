Milford House marks 40 years of care with summer celebration

40th Anniversary Celebration | Milford House | Milford Care Group

Milford House, the very first home in the Milford Care group, has celebrated its 40th anniversary with a joyful summer party that brought together residents, families, staff and friends for a day of music, laughter and community spirit.

The celebration - held recently in the grounds of the Belper-based home - was everything a summer fair should be. There was live music from local bands and DJs, plenty of dancing, wood-fired pizzas, traditional ice creams, homemade cakes, craft stalls and a busy bar. Children played on the lawns, families came together across the generations, and residents joined in the festivities, reflecting the strong sense of belonging that has always been at the heart of Milford House.

One resident, James Gregory, said: "It was such a wonderful day. The music, the food, the laughter - it felt like a real celebration of everything Milford House means to us. I loved sharing it with my family and friends here - it’s a memory I’ll treasure."

But the event was about much more than marking the passing of four decades. For Milford Care, 40 years represents a major milestone in a journey that began when Milford House was first purchased in 1985. After extensive renovations to the Grade II listed building, it opened its doors to residents in 1985 - laying the foundation for what would grow into a family-run group of six homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, all built on the same ethos of compassion, community and purpose.

Pierre Falleth, Director at Milford Care, said: "Milford House is where it all began for us, so this anniversary is deeply personal. My father-in-law had the vision to create something different - care that wasn’t just about providing a bed, but about creating a real sense of home and purpose for people. Forty years later, we’re still carrying that vision forward. The summer celebration was the perfect way to bring residents, families and staff together to honour that legacy. We’re enormously proud of everything Milford House represents, and the difference it has made to thousands of lives over the years."

At Milford Care, that difference is seen every day. From residents rediscovering old hobbies like football and golf, to others taking up new ones - like the gentleman in his seventies who learned to swim for the very first time with the encouragement of Milford staff - the homes are places where independence and joy are fostered. Residents who once relied on hoists have been supported to walk again, while others who arrived withdrawn have been given the confidence to take part in new activities.

The organisation is equally proud of its dedicated staff, many of whom have been with Milford Care for decades. Milford House itself is home to the group’s longest-serving nurse, who has worked nights for the past 40 years. The “jigsaw culture” of the organisation means every team member, whether a nurse, carer, cook or pot washer, is seen as an essential piece in the whole - and it’s that culture which has helped Milford Care to thrive where others have struggled.

Today, Milford Care stands as one of the region’s most respected care providers, offering residential, nursing, dementia and respite care. While its homes have grown and evolved - with converted hotels, factories and purpose-built facilities added to the group - Milford House remains its beating heart, a symbol of where the story began and what can be achieved when care is delivered with vision and heart.

The anniversary celebrations will continue later this year, with a special event in October dedicated to recognising and thanking Milford Care’s staff for their commitment and dedication.