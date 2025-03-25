MIH helps SARAC celebrate 30th anniversary in style

A charity has celebrated three decades of supporting sexual abuse survivors with a networking event in the heart of the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton-based SARAC (Sexual Abuse Rape Advice Centre) brought together its staff, supporters and service users at Burton Albion Football Club’s Pirelli Stadium to toast its 30th anniversary, as well as showing its support for International Women’s Day.

Key speakers included renowned artist Alison Lapper MBE, who shared an inspiring account of her life, discussing topics such as life after loss, relationships and the challenges she faced during her upbringing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was supported by strategic communications and PR agency MIH Group, whose photographer was on hand to capture free professional images of those in attendance, for use on their social media channels, email signatures and other promotional platforms.

Alison Lapper at the SARAC networking event at the Pirelli Stadium.

MIH Managing Director Jo Yeaman said: “SARAC’s mission and values deeply resonate with us at MIH. We were delighted to support this important occasion.

“It was poignant that the timing aligned with International Women’s Day, and we hope the photographs we captured on the day contributed to people walking away feeling empowered and inspired.”

SARAC offers compassionate, professional and confidential support to those who need it across South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire. Its work has helped countless individuals, regardless of gender, from age 11 upwards, as it continues to work towards achieving its vision of helping to create a world free from sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unexpected withdrawal of funding late last year initially hindered SARAC's plans to mark its milestone anniversary. However, the organisation persevered and the 30th anniversary networking event provided an opportunity for attendees to connect and reflect on all that SARAC has accomplished to date.

MIH (which stands for ‘make it happen’) provides the full range of communications services, from PR campaigns, social media and videography to website creation, media training and crisis handling. The business has a specialism in healthcare but works with a range of clients across both the public and private sectors.

SARAC Chief Executive Catherine Miles said: “Our values are deeply aligned with those of MIH. Even the name 'Make it Happen' mirrors our own management WhatsApp group, called ‘Making Stuff Happen.’

“This year’s theme for International Women's Day, ‘Accelerate Action,’ resonated strongly and I was thrilled by the energy, content and overall mood of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing our speakers share their life stories was incredibly humbling, and the way the audience engaged in open, empowering discussions was truly inspiring.”

More information about MIH is available on the website and you can follow the business on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Bluesky.

Further details about SARAC can be found at www.sarac.org.uk. Anyone who would like to make a difference and contribute to SARAC's work is urged to contact Caroline by emailing [email protected].